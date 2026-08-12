Forbes Travel Guide Unveils the 2026 Edge List

Second annual collection celebrates curated journeys that transform travel into meaningful exploration

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced its second annual Edge List, celebrating hotel, train and cruise experiences that provide access to awe-inspiring destinations without compromising comfort or hospitality. This year's theme, Curated Journeys, highlights thoughtfully crafted itineraries that immerse travelers in the culture, nature and character of remarkable places. The full list is available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The 2026 Edge List honorees are:

Belmond – Grand Tour of Peru : A customizable rail and hotel journey through Peru's ancient civilizations, dramatic landscapes and iconic destinations.

: A customizable rail and hotel journey through Peru's ancient civilizations, dramatic landscapes and iconic destinations. Lombok Lodge Hospitality – Dual-Island Journey : An Indonesian adventure connecting tranquil Lombok with the pristine Gili Islands.

: An Indonesian adventure connecting tranquil Lombok with the pristine Gili Islands. Kazazian Cruises – Nile Journey : An intimate luxury yacht voyage pairing Egypt's legendary historical sites with highly personalized exploration.

: An intimate luxury yacht voyage pairing Egypt's legendary historical sites with highly personalized exploration. Amankora – Ultimate Amankora Journey : A seamless expedition across Bhutan's five valleys, blending wellness, culture and breathtaking Himalayan scenery.

: A seamless expedition across Bhutan's five valleys, blending wellness, culture and breathtaking Himalayan scenery. Thanda – Safari to Island Journey : A private safari experience that continues to an exclusive Indian Ocean island retreat, connecting two extraordinary African landscapes.

: A private safari experience that continues to an exclusive Indian Ocean island retreat, connecting two extraordinary African landscapes. Soneva – Island to Island : A bespoke Maldivian escape linking secluded island resorts by seaplane and private yacht.

: A bespoke Maldivian escape linking secluded island resorts by seaplane and private yacht. The Ranch at Rock Creek: An immersive exploration of Montana's American West, combining authentic ranch adventures with guided excursions beyond the property.

"Luxury travel today is defined not only by where you go, but by how thoughtfully the journey is crafted," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "The 2026 Edge List celebrates curated journeys that transform travel into something more meaningful, whether connecting guests across extraordinary destinations or revealing the many dimensions of a single place. We are proud to recognize these experiences for exemplifying the art of exploration."

To view the full 2026 Edge List, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruise ships and cruise ship restaurants, helping travelers make informed decisions since 1958. FTG's Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards are based on anonymous, in-person inspections. Every Star Rating is earned; no business relationship is required, and awards cannot be bought. Visit ForbesTravelGuide.com to explore Star Ratings, discovery collections and expert luxury travel content that inspire your next journey.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide

MEDIA CONTACT: Evins Communications, [email protected]