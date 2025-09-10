Forbes Travel Guide Announces The Edge List 2025

Celebrating off-the-beaten-path hotels and cruises that define 'luxury without limits'

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced The Edge List 2025, honoring 20 hotels, resorts and cruises that redefine the boundaries of travel, providing access to remote, awe-inspiring destinations while delivering uncompromising comfort and elevated experiences.

The six categories of the 2025 list include: Animal Encounters, Beach Adventures, Cultural Immersion, Natural Wonders, Ocean Expeditions and Wilderness Retreats.

Winners include Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, Thailand, a secluded 54-room resort surrounded by limestone cliffs, verdant rainforests and the emerald Andaman Sea (Beach Adventures); Hotel das Cataratas, A Belmond Hotel, Iguassu Falls, the only hotel inside Brazil's Iguacu National Park (Natural Wonders); and Silversea's Silver Origin, a sleekly modern small cruise ship built specifically to navigate the Galapagos Islands (Ocean Expeditions).

Ritz-Carlton Reserve has the most winners with Nujuma in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, and Mandapa in Bali joining Phulay Bay on the list. The brand focuses on creating a sense of discovery with its remote and intimate locations.

"Edge" is an acronym that represents: E xceptional Access to remote, awe-inspiring destinations; D aring Innovation in providing boundary-pushing adventures and once-in-a-lifetime experiences; G lobal Stewardship with a prioritization on conservation, minimizing impact and care for the community; and E levated Experience, delivering excellence even in far-flung environments.

"The Edge List celebrates the spirit of discovery that defines great travel," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "These honorees combine access to extraordinary, off-the-beaten-path destinations with the elevated comfort and service that discerning travelers expect. We are proud to recognize these properties for delivering such unique and memorable experiences."

The Edge List honorees were determined through in-person visits from Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors or editorial team, combined with research and inspection data.

One of the honorees will be announced as the winner of the year at The Summit 2026, Forbes Travel Guide's annual event bringing together the worlds of travel and luxury, to be held in Monaco in February.

To view the full list of The Edge List honorees, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram: @ForbesTravelGuide

X: @ForbesInspector

Facebook: ForbesTravelGuide

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star, or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide

Michelle Kelly, Evins Communications, [email protected]