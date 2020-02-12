Forbes Travel Guide Awards Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club its Highest Honor with a Five-Star Rating

The Hotel sits on 900 feet of pristine white-sand beach with three pools and perfectly-manicured lawns and gardens designed by renowned landscape architect Fernando Wong. Just steps away sits Le Sirenuse Miami, the sister restaurant to famed Southern Italian destination and its owners, the Sersale family.

Pritzker-prize winning architect Richard Meier designed the three buildings that frame and flank the original clubhouse from 1930; the buildings are an exercise in classical modernism. Parisian interior architect Joseph Dirand designed the interiors of the public areas and bedrooms of the hotel, together with the Ocean Bungalows and Spa. The property has 77 Hotel rooms, a mix of 119 private residences, 31 one and two-bedroom hotel residences and five unique Ocean Bungalows

Of the accreditation, General Manager Cornelia Samara noted, "We are beyond honored and humbled to be considered among the best in class. We strive every day for excellence in everything that we do. We will continue to push for superior quality in product and service, not only as a Hotel but as a global brand."

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Open since 2017, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club offers an experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalized service that Four Seasons guests value around the world. Recent honors include Condé Nast Traveler and Town & Country's Best New Hotels Around the World. For more information, visit our Press Room , Facebook or www.fourseasons.com/surfside .

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through the independent inspection process.

