C2 President and CEO Jacques-André Dupont points out that "every year, C2 Montréal brings together thousands of participants to explore the rich intersection of business and creativity. C2 will continue to be a unique showcase of innovation for creators both at home and abroad. Once again, we will bring together leaders and organizations that have a deep desire to work together to promote Montreal, Quebec and Canada, and boost our economy."

For its 11th edition, under the theme MONTRÉAL IGNITED, C2 Montréal will explore all the ways to engage, inspire and elevate conversations in order to assist in the revitalization of the city's business ecosystem and help propel its ongoing recovery. C2 will also highlight the richness and creativity of Canadian and international talent. Get ready this fall for world-class speakers, solution-focused workshops, enhanced networking, interactive and immersive experiences, and C2's signature creative content.

"Montreal is ignited by business, progress, the future, possibilities and opportunities. We are participating in a historic moment for Montreal's economic recovery and C2 is at the heart of it, as is its new strategic downtown location," says Claudine Blondin Bronfman, Chair of the Board of Directors of C2 Montréal. "We are a vibrant hub for business, creativity, innovation and opportunity, and C2 is demonstrating its dedication to Montreal and to ensuring it not only shines but thrives."

"Our downtown core, the economic and creative heart of the city and Quebec, is the perfect place to host the annual C2 Montréal event!" says Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region. "The visionaries and leaders will gather and make this unique place vibrant and inspiring for exchanges and creativity. Congratulations and thank you to all those who make C2 Montréal a flagship event and make our city shine internationally."

A completely reimagined experience

C2 has always been able to surprise and inspire. From its well-established headquarters in the heart of downtown Montreal, the C2 Montréal team has completely reimagined the event, resulting in many new features. For example, for the first time, elements of the event will be accessible to the public via the Esplanade of Place Ville Marie. The space will welcome Montrealers and tourists alike, who will be invited to discover activities featuring local artists as well as inspiring content, new technologies and some signature C2 classics.

Among the programming topics to be highlighted:

Rethinking cities for people, business and entertainment





The future of work: From mindful leaders to innovative work perks





Sustainability for profit: When tech and business can advance the fight against climate change





Decrypting Web 3.0: Opportunities, innovations and challenges for decentralized and safe communities





Connecting with your community: Marketing and content creation strategies for sustained engagement

Exceptional ongoing support

C2 would like to express its gratitude to its partners for their ongoing support and trust. In particular, C2 would like to thank partners Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, the City of Montréal, kyu, Place Ville Marie, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, TD Bank Group, Fasken, Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, the Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal, and McGill University.

When designing experiences that promise to be unforgettable, the C2 team also knows the importance of surrounding itself with blue-ribbon experience partners:

e180 's famous peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing platform Braindate has been powering the connecting experience at C2 Montréal for 10 years, helping participants find the right people to unlock and ignite their great ideas, meet that future business soulmate and drive deal-making.





's famous peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing platform Braindate has been powering the connecting experience at C2 Montréal for 10 years, helping participants find the right people to unlock and ignite their great ideas, meet that future business soulmate and drive deal-making. Young Glory is rethinking cities by challenging creative young people around the world. Since we're not afraid of new ideas here at C2, it will be an opportunity to discover those of a new generation that is more committed than ever.





is rethinking cities by challenging creative young people around the world. Since we're not afraid of new ideas here at C2, it will be an opportunity to discover those of a new generation that is more committed than ever. Cult Nation is a rich ecosystem of artists and designers who facilitate connecting with audiences through music and culture. C2 called on Cult Nation to not only revitalize our own soundtrack but to stimulate and tantalize participants' aural experience.

Several other partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

To obtain passes

Participants interested in accessing the full range of activities are invited to visit https://www.c2Montréal.com/en/inscription/#/ to learn about their options.

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business and society. This not-for-profit organization brings together a rich and diverse community of leaders, innovators and change makers to drive innovation and progress. Its annual flagship event, C2 Montréal, looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 is much more than just a conference: it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, immersive setting — both online and in person — aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. C2 Montréal has been awarded four prestigious Eventex Awards in 2022 , in the Hybrid Event category (winning platinum), Educational Event (gold), and the Conference and B2B Event categories (receiving bronze in both), and was named Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada by BizBash in 2019. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 reaches a community of 100,000 individuals, including over 7,500 participants hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries. Believing that business success is coupled with societal progress, the event results in over $650M in business deals and economic impact annually.

SOURCE C2 International Inc.

For further information: For all media requests, please contact: Patricia Larivière, Public Relations Lead, [email protected], 514-244-9033