FOR LOVE OR MORTGAGE? OVER HALF OF CANADIANS WOULD CHOOSE PAYMENTS OVER PASSION

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Happy Valentine's Day? Canadian mortgage brokerage 360Lending is questioning whether serious financial stress from increased interest and mortgage rates could be collectively 'killing the mood' across the country.

To find out how badly, 360Lending commissioned a survey of 1000 Canadians from coast to coast and asked some real relationship questions.

A combined 67.3% of Canadians would rather skip Valentine's Day and save for a mortgage or downpayment. Post this

Key findings of the survey:

1) Cash is cancelling Cupid:

Asked if they would rather skip Valentines' Day with their partner to save for a mortgage or down payment, a combined 67.3% said they would. 52.1% said 'yes' and 15.2% said 'maybe.'

Almost half of Canadians (44.5%) would rather save the money for a down payment on a house or condo than 'be in love.'

2) Bad romance?

A combined 52.1% of Canadians say they have chosen to spend less on their romantic partner because of mortgage or rent payments in the past 12 months.

3) Love on the rocks:



Asked if higher mortgage or rent payments have negatively affected their love life in the past 12 months, a combined 49.2% of Canadians said yes! (35.2%) or maybe! (14%).



4) Limited engagement:



A whopping 80% of Canadians said they'd rather save the money for a down payment on a home or condo than get married.

5) Interest rate hikes are cancelling Canadian joy:

Asked what Canadians have done to afford their mortgage …

23.63% said they aren't travelling.

17% said they never go out.

10.8% are having no Netflix and Chill – they cancelled streaming services.

8.92% are only taking public transit.

8.51% aren't having kids.

6.90% are 'Living on Kraft Dinner.'

"We're seeing that higher mortgage rates are seriously costing Canadians love, relationships and generally joy," said Ringo So, Mortgage Agent and Managing Partner of 360Lending. "The reality is that Canadians have more options than they think. Homeowners need to speak with a mortgage professional if their monthly mortgage payments are mucking up their lives (romantic and otherwise.)"

About 360Lending

With over 2,000 5-star reviews online, 360Lending (www.360lending.ca) is an award-winning Canadian mortgage brokerage that specializes in providing solutions for mortgage refinancing, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit. Their team of mortgage professionals have over 40 years of experience in helping Canadian homeowners get out of debt, rebuild credit, and improve their overall financial situation. 360Lending is an advocate for improving financial literacy across Canada by providing the education homeowners need to make more informed decisions, and the tools to help them succeed in achieving their financial goals.

