For its first anniversary, Ax.c announces $1.5M and shifts into international mode

The City of Montréal renews its financial support, and a partnership with DMZ will strengthen opportunities for startups internationally.

Montreal, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - On the occasion of its first anniversary, Ax.c, an innovative entrepreneurship space, is announcing two major milestones for the next stage of its development: the renewal of the City of Montréal's financial support, at $500,000 per year over three years, for a total of $1.5M, as well as a strategic partnership with DMZ, a world-leading incubator and global startup ecosystem based in Toronto, with a presence notably in New York and Tokyo.

These two announcements confirm the relevance of Ax.c's model, one year after its opening: bringing technology entrepreneurs, support organizations, investors, large companies and institutional partners together under one roof to accelerate connections, collaborations and startup growth.

The renewal of the City of Montréal's funding represents an important vote of confidence in Ax.c and its role in developing the entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem, both in Montréal and across Québec. This support will help consolidate the hub, develop its community, strengthen the quality of its offering for startups and increase its capacity to generate concrete benefits for the companies that are part of it. By attracting, welcoming and connecting entrepreneurs, investors and partners from here and abroad, Ax.c also contributes to strengthening Montreal's attractiveness as an innovation metropolis and a gateway to Quebec's ecosystem.

At the same time, the partnership with DMZ will help build new bridges between the innovation ecosystems of Montreal, Toronto, New York and Tokyo. Through this agreement, startups hosted at Ax.c will benefit from facilitated access to DMZ's spaces and network in these markets, while DMZ startups will be welcomed in Montréal by Ax.c. This collaboration will foster the mobility of technology companies, their access to new networks and their ability to explore other markets more easily.

"One year after Ax.c opened, we can say that the ambition to create a unifying, ambitious space that is deeply connected to its ecosystem is taking shape. The renewed support from the City of Montreal and this partnership with DMZ allow us to enter a new phase: one in which Ax.c's value becomes even more tangible for startups, here and elsewhere. Our objective is clear: to offer technology entrepreneurs an environment where the right connections happen faster, where community creates value, and where Montreal becomes a true anchor point to the rest of Canada and the international stage," said Geneviève Leclerc, Director of Ax.c.

"Ax.c is a structuring project for Montreal and for Quebec. It perfectly embodies the role that ÉTS aims to play in the innovation economy: putting technology, entrepreneurship, talent and partnerships at the service of projects that have real impact. In one year, Ax.c has become a convergence point for those building the technology companies of tomorrow. The next phase will allow us to go even further by strengthening ties between research, industry, startups and international markets," said Kathy Baig, Director General and CEO of ÉTS.

The renewed support from the City of Montreal is part of a broader effort to strengthen the levers that contribute to Montreal's attractiveness, economic dynamism and influence as an innovation metropolis.

"Montreal must remain a destination of choice for entrepreneurs, talent and partners who want to build ambitious technology companies. By renewing our support for Ax.c, we are supporting a place that contributes directly to the economic dynamism of the metropolis, the attractiveness of our territory and the vitality of our innovation ecosystem. The partnership with DMZ strengthens Montreal's ability to build ties with other strategic hubs, while welcoming startups, ideas and business opportunities from elsewhere," said Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montreal.

"Entrepreneurs need networks that extend beyond the borders of a single city. By collaborating with Ax.c, we are creating a support corridor between Montreal, Toronto, New York and Tokyo that will enable startups to access new markets, relevant business communities and growth opportunities. Ax.c already plays an important role in Montreal's technology ecosystem, and we are pleased to build a partnership with its team that will give founders greater mobility, visibility and options," said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, Ax.c reaffirms its ambition to be the home of technology entrepreneurs in Montreal, a catalyst for synergies in the heart of downtown and a gateway to Quebec's, Canada's and the international innovation ecosystems.

About Ax.c

Located in downtown Montreal, Ax.c is an innovative entrepreneurship space dedicated to technology startups, support organizations, investors, large companies active in open innovation and other key ecosystem players. Ax.c aims to foster connections, collaborations and strategic matchmaking in order to accelerate the growth of technology companies and strengthen the visibility of Quebec's and Canada's innovation ecosystems.

Created by ÉTS for the entire innovative entrepreneurship community, Ax.c benefits from financial support from the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the City of Montreal. It also counts Google, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Desjardins and Bell among its founding partners.

For more information: https://espaceaxc.com.

About DMZ

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today's fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact.

To date, DMZ has supported 2630+ startups in raising $3.10 billion in capital and has created over 25,400 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 15+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.

For more information, visit: https://dmz.torontomu.ca.

About ÉTS

Specializing in university education and applied research in engineering and technology, ÉTS is the largest engineering faculty in Québec and the second largest in Canada. Its cooperative education model and its approximately 50 scientific clubs and student groups encourage its engaged community to undertake and innovate in order to have a meaningful impact on society's technological development. ÉTS maintains unique and privileged ties with the business community and industry: 70% of its research activities are conducted with and for companies in Québec, Canada and internationally; it has become a key player in the innovation cycle, notably by creating Centech, ranked among the ten best-performing incubators in the world. https://etsmtl.ca

SOURCE École de technologie supérieure

Media Relations: Benoit Girard, Senior Public Relations Consultant. Espace Ax.c, [email protected], 514-824-0605; Sophie Dubuc, Public Affairs and Government Relations, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), [email protected]