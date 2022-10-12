For its 20th anniversary, Sofitel Montreal Le Carré Doré offers 20 rooms for $20

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - October 14th will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sofitel Montreal Le Carré Doré and to celebrate the occasion, the hotel is introducing a completely unique concept: 20 rooms for $20! This incredible offer will allow a few lucky guests to stay in a beautiful room at an unprecedented price for a luxury brand such as Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. An exclusive menu at Le Renoir restaurant as well as an exciting contest were also set up especially for the occasion. A celebration truly worthy of French joie de vivre!

This is your chance to be transported to another time and place, where French chic meets minimalist décor and select art. Offer valid from October 14 to November 2, for stays between October 14, 2022 and April 30, 2023 inclusively. One room per person per stay. Date restrictions apply for stays during the holiday season.

Exclusive culinary journey at Le Renoir

Le Renoir, the legendary restaurant of the Sofitel Montreal Le Carré Doré, will offer a special menu celebrating the former chefs who have passed through the restaurant's kitchen, from October 14 to 23. The delectable 4-course menu at $125 will include:

Appetizer: Chef Deff Haupt (Chef Sofitel Montreal 2006-2011)

Corn Gnocchi

Black truffle and parmesan sabayon

Fish dish: Chef Gilles Arzur (Chef Sofitel Montreal 2003-2006)

Poached black cod

Candied fennel and roasted tomatoes

Lemongrass and pancetta broth

Meat dish : Chef Olivier Perret (Chef Sofitel Montreal since 2011)

Braised beef cheek and porcini mushrooms, kale ballotine, cippolini onions, red wine sauce

Dessert by Pastry Chef Clément Tilly

Le Carré Doré: gluten-free chocolate biscuit, milk chocolate crisp, light mousse, fine vanilla, of crunchy chocolate gold leaf

Finally, the Sofitel Montreal Le Carré Doré will launch a contest on its Web platforms, social networks, and Internet site: one lucky person will win a night in a Junior Suite for two, with a delicious breakfast and parking included, as well as a welcome gift worth $950! The contest will run from October 14 to 31 inclusively.

20 years of French elegance in the heart of the city deserves a stylish celebration!

