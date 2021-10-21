Oct 21, 2021, 14:00 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of the ministerial announcements, we, 16 presidents and CEOs of health and social services institutions across the Greater Montréal area, the south shore and the north shore, and the Association des établissements privés conventionnés, jointly commit, as of today, to taking the steps needed to making significant changes to certain practices, all in the interest of our staff, our users and their loved ones.
We want to create a stimulating work environment for public network employees, as well as provide them with healthy working conditions and a better work-life balance. Through our actions, we aim to restore confidence and persuade those who have left to come back to the public network.
In keeping with the measures that were announced, we commit to abolishing the use of independent workers, starting with nursing and cardiorespiratory staff.
Our pledge:
- Starting November 1, 2021 (aside from specific exceptions provided for in the plan), our 17 institutions will cease to train new nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists from private agencies;
- The most coveted shifts will be set aside for nursing and cardiorespiratory employees from the public network;
- The renewal or signing of new mutual agreements with private agencies will be discontinued;
- Hiring will be fast-tracked, resulting in quicker reintegration within the framework of a joint virtual 514-450 job fair.
- Our actions will be guided by these principles:
- User safety remains our priority and there will be no compromises in this regard;
- Solidarity between the institutions is one of the values that is key to the success of this groundbreaking initiative;
- Our hope is to provide staff members with the most optimal working conditions and recognize the value of their skills and expertise.
By giving healthcare workers the recognition and conditions they deserve, we are confident that we will further the consolidation of a public network that is robust, accessible and safe for all.
Ms. Maryse Poupart, CISSS de Lanaudière
Ms. Rosemonde Landry, CISSS des Laurentides
Mr. Christian Gagné, CISSS de Laval
Mr Richard Deschamps, CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre
Ms. Louise Potvin, CISSS de la Montérégie-Est
Mr. Philippe Gribeauval, CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest
Mr. Lawrence Rosenberg, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Ms. Sonia Bélanger, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Mr. Sylvain Lemieux, CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Mr. Frédéric Abergel, CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Ms. Lynne McVey, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Mr. Fabrice Brunet, Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM)
Ms. Caroline Barbir, Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine
Mr. Pierre Gfeller, Centre universitaire de santé McGill (CUSM)
Ms. Mélanie La Couture, Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal (ICM)
Ms. Manon Boily, Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel
Mr. Jean Nadon, Chairman, Association des établissements privés conventionnés
Contact: Media representatives may contact the media relations departments of signatory institutions. See the list for contact information: https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/ministere/salle-de-presse/responsables-des-medias-des-etablissements/
SOURCE Pour un réseau public en santé, une initiative 514-450
Share this article