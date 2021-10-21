MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of the ministerial announcements, we, 16 presidents and CEOs of health and social services institutions across the Greater Montréal area, the south shore and the north shore, and the Association des établissements privés conventionnés, jointly commit, as of today, to taking the steps needed to making significant changes to certain practices, all in the interest of our staff, our users and their loved ones.

We want to create a stimulating work environment for public network employees, as well as provide them with healthy working conditions and a better work-life balance. Through our actions, we aim to restore confidence and persuade those who have left to come back to the public network.

In keeping with the measures that were announced, we commit to abolishing the use of independent workers, starting with nursing and cardiorespiratory staff.

Our pledge:

Starting November 1, 2021 (aside from specific exceptions provided for in the plan), our 17 institutions will cease to train new nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists from private agencies;

The most coveted shifts will be set aside for nursing and cardiorespiratory employees from the public network;

The renewal or signing of new mutual agreements with private agencies will be discontinued;

Hiring will be fast-tracked, resulting in quicker reintegration within the framework of a joint virtual 514-450 job fair.

Our actions will be guided by these principles:

User safety remains our priority and there will be no compromises in this regard;

Solidarity between the institutions is one of the values that is key to the success of this groundbreaking initiative;

Our hope is to provide staff members with the most optimal working conditions and recognize the value of their skills and expertise.

By giving healthcare workers the recognition and conditions they deserve, we are confident that we will further the consolidation of a public network that is robust, accessible and safe for all.

Ms. Maryse Poupart, CISSS de Lanaudière

Ms. Rosemonde Landry, CISSS des Laurentides

Mr. Christian Gagné, CISSS de Laval

Mr Richard Deschamps, CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre

Ms. Louise Potvin, CISSS de la Montérégie-Est

Mr. Philippe Gribeauval, CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest

Mr. Lawrence Rosenberg, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Ms. Sonia Bélanger, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Mr. Sylvain Lemieux, CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Mr. Frédéric Abergel, CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Ms. Lynne McVey, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Mr. Fabrice Brunet, Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM)

Ms. Caroline Barbir, Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine

Mr. Pierre Gfeller, Centre universitaire de santé McGill (CUSM)

Ms. Mélanie La Couture, Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal (ICM)

Ms. Manon Boily, Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel

Mr. Jean Nadon, Chairman, Association des établissements privés conventionnés

SOURCE Pour un réseau public en santé, une initiative 514-450