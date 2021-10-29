For a 6th year, CargoM brings together the transportation and logistics sector at its Career Day

To mark the occasion and to offer its members and partners the possibility of choosing the format that best suits them, whether on-site, virtual or hybrid, CargoM was pleased to partner with the Job and Continuing Education Fair – Hybrid Formula. At this even the Transportation and Logistics Pavilion presented by CargoM, welcomed some thirty members and partner in the opportunities in the logistics and marine, road, rail and air transport industry. These companies alone had over 600 jobs to fill! This large-scale, two-day event attracted more than 3,500 job seekers who visited the 170 exhibitors. This unique recruitment and promotion event for our sector was made possible through the financial participation of the Government of Quebec. CargoM is also excited to be part of the virtual version of the fair that will take place on November 3 and 4.

This year, Career Day visitors and the exhibitors at the Transportation and Logistics Pavilion presented by CargoM, had the opportunity to meet with Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, Mr. Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, and Mr. Marc Cadieux, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Trucking Association.

"Our government is proud to support initiatives like the Salon de l'emploi et de la formation continue which, thanks to the Transport and logistics pavilion presented by CargoM, allows businesses from this sector to get in contact directly with people from the sector and people looking for employment. Several sectors are currently having difficulties filling positions and such is the case for transportation and logistics. In the current workforce shortage context, we must work together energetically to encourage everyone available to integrate the job market for the long run, and thus allow them to contribute to Québec's economic vitality."

Mr. Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, acting Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region.

"The transportation industry has a wide range of rewarding jobs. The importance of supplying Québec with essential goods is now a given, making jobs in this industry particularly meaningful. Working in the industry is a way to contribute to economic dynamism, especially in the maritime sector. I congratulate everyone who organized this event, which provides a great opportunity to showcase high-quality jobs."

Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

Workforce: a major issue for the transportation and logistics sector

The workforce is a significant challenge, particularly for the hard-hit shipping and trucking industries. The Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM) estimates that more than four thousand positions will need to be filled in the near future. As for the trucking sector, Camo-route, the sectoral labour committee of the road transport industry, estimates that more than 30,000 positions will be vacant by 2025. In both instances, retirements will only make the situation worse in the long term. CargoM, through its Workforce Project, is implementing initiatives such as Career Day and the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) to promote the jobs and training available in these dynamic sectors, which offer exciting career opportunities, good working conditions and rewarding advancement prospects. These trades are at the heart of the action and contribute to the vitality of our economy and the development of Montreal and its greater region.

"We are delighted this year with our association with the Career Event, promoter of the fair. This year's edition was a great success and demonstrated that engaging employers remains important, as the scarcity of labour is a constant concern and hinders the growth of our businesses. Collaboration between stakeholders and governments must continue in order to support our recruitment and promotion initiatives both in Quebec and internationally. With this day, CargoM is fulfilling its mission of bringing its community together around a concrete action that actively contributes to attracting new people to our industry."

Mr. Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

A multi-faceted event

This event was marked by several highlights:

The visit of Ms. Chantal Rouleau , Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, Mr. Martin Imbleau , President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, and Mr. Marc Cadieux , President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Trucking Association

, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, Mr. , President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, and Mr. , President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Trucking Association A conference by Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM)

On-site driving and crane operation simulators

The virtual format scheduled for November 3 and 4

