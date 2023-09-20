CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - In a remarkable achievement, Foothills student Jay Knopf has been selected to join the 2023/24 Minister's Youth Council, representing the voice of Alberta's junior and senior high school students in shaping the future of education in the province. This is the second time Jay has been selected to join the Minister's Youth Council.

Foothills Student Jay Knopf Joins the 2023/24 Minister's Youth Council (CNW Group/Foothills Academy Society)

Out of a highly competitive pool of 183 talented and dedicated young individuals across Alberta, Jay Knopf has emerged as one of the 40 outstanding 2023/24 Minister's Youth Council members. This selection recognizes Jay's commitment to academic excellence, leadership qualities, and passion for advocating for Alberta's youth. As a council member, Jay will be focussing on 3 major components:

More representation for 2SLGBTQIA + in the curriculum and more resources for families and students. Moving away from standardized testing and moving towards an optional system with different types of assessments focussing on the students and their strengths. Funding that is specifically for alternative technologies/resources for students with disabilities that the school cannot use unless they use it for this purpose.

The Minister's Youth Council is a crucial initiative undertaken by the provincial government to bridge the gap between students and policymakers. This diverse assembly of students will play a pivotal role in providing the government with viewpoints, opinions, and insights, ensuring that the educational landscape is shaped by the needs and aspirations of Alberta's youth.

The council is set to bring together an impressive array of life experiences, knowledge, and skills from different corners of the province. Through collaborative efforts, the council aims to develop innovative solutions and policies that will enhance the quality of education and create a brighter future for Alberta's students.

"We couldn't be prouder of Jay's remarkable achievement in being selected for the 2023/24 Minister's Youth Council," said Ashley Barber, Foothills Academy School Principal. "Jay's dedication, passion, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of their peers are truly commendable. We are confident Jay will represent our community with distinction and contribute significantly to the council's important work."

Jay Knopf's selection inspires students across Foothills and Alberta, demonstrating the power of determination and the importance of active civic engagement among the youth. As Jay embarks on this extraordinary journey, we anticipate their positive impact on Alberta's education system. Their participation in the Minister's Youth Council is a testament to their dedication to creating a better future for all students in the province.

Jay will present professional development on inclusion at the upcoming Palliser District Teachers' Convention.

