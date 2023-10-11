Foothills Group Earns Coveted Spot on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies List 2023

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Foothills Group, a thriving and dynamic company at the forefront of the automotive, commercial truck, and heavy equipment repair industry, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in The Globe and Mail's prestigious list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2023. Leading their sector and placing an impressive #76 out of 425 businesses recognized across the nation, Foothills Group stands as a beacon of success, achieving remarkable revenue growth of 577%.

Foothills Group Inc. Ranks #76 on Canada's Fastest Growing Companies List - Leader in Automotive and Heavy Duty Expansion across Canada in 2023. (CNW Group/Foothills Group Inc)

The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list showcases businesses that have demonstrated outstanding growth over the past three years, celebrating their resilience, ingenuity, and ability to adapt to an ever-changing business landscape.

Founded over six years ago by the visionary 31-year-old CEO, Fabian Bonjean, Foothills Group has redefined the traditional image of an automotive and heavy equipment repair company. With a profound commitment to its people, the company has nurtured a 101-person team that places a strong emphasis on company culture and continuous personal and professional development.

Foothills Group's impressive growth story includes its successful adaptation to the highly competitive commercial real estate market. The company has expanded to operate from five state-of-the-art facilities in Southern Alberta, projecting revenues of over $20 million in 2023—an achievement that has been primarily driven by organic growth.

In its pursuit of growth, Foothills Group has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional, transparent services to a diverse clientele. The company has invested in an in-house training program, complete with a dedicated training center, and has recruited its leadership talent from one of Alberta's top trade schools. Moreover, Foothills Group is set to extend its expertise by offering adaptive technician training to other companies, addressing the industry's growing technician shortage.

With a fleet of 25 mobile service trucks and plans to expand further to meet increasing demand, Foothills Group remains committed to providing reliable services to its valued clients.

What sets Foothills Group apart is its unwavering dedication to a healthy, customer-focused culture. Recognizing the importance of staff retention and development in delivering exceptional service, the company fosters an atmosphere of passion and success. Regularly scheduled staff lunches and company-supported group activities serve to bolster the enthusiasm and camaraderie within the team.

Even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Foothills Group has continued to grow. The company achieved impressive results, increasing its revenue from $3.5 million in 2020 to an impressive $10 million in 2022, while simultaneously expanding its workforce from 35 to 75 employees.

Foothills Group stands as a company firmly dedicated to both its people and its customers. Its focus on cultivating a strong company culture and its commitment to innovation position Foothills Group for continued growth and success. With a relentless dedication to delivering high-quality, transparent services at an unparalleled pace, Foothills Group remains at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.

To learn more about Foothills Group and its remarkable journey, please visit Globe and Mail article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/adv/article-canadas-top-growing-companies-2023-foothills-group-inc/ and the company website at www.foothillsgroup.ca.

About Foothills Group: Foothills Group is a pioneering company in the automotive, commercial truck, and heavy equipment repair industry. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown to become a leader in its field, driven by its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the development of its dedicated team. With a steadfast focus on company culture, Foothills Group is poised for a future filled with success and continued growth.

SOURCE Foothills Group Inc

For further information: Mark Clauson, [email protected], 403-836-5193