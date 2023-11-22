Foothills Academy Society Gears Up for Giving Tuesday: "I Think I Can, I Know I Can, Because I Did It at Foothills"

This year's theme is "I Think I Can, I Know I Can, Because I Did It at Foothills." Which speaks to the realized potential for the children and youth who access Foothills Academy Society programs - such as Amicus Camp and Recreation, Read/Write Intervention, Psychological Assessments and Counselling, Professional Development and Community Education, and our School Program.

"We're proud to witness and share the incredible accomplishments of our Community Service clients, School students and alumni," said Dr. Karen MacMillan, Executive Co-Director at Foothills Academy Society. "This Giving Tuesday, we're not just raising funds; we're celebrating the journeys of those who've found understanding, built confidence and maximized their potential through our programs."

Your contribution will help Foothills Academy Society to continue offering programs designed to fit the needs of their students and clients. By providing individualized support through the School Program and Community Services, Foothills Academy Society helps their youth maximize their potential.



Explore all donation options here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/FASGivingTuesday

For companies looking to donate to Foothills Academy Society, please contact Kathleen Gurski, Manager of Community & Alumni Engagement, at [email protected] .

For more information about Foothills Academy Society and the Giving Tuesday campaign, please visit https://www.foothillsacademy.org/support-us/giving-tuesday .

About Foothills Academy Society:

Foothills Academy offers a full-time school program for students grades three through twelve with diagnosed Learning Disabilities and programs and services for the external community through Estelle Siebens Community Services. To learn more about Foothills Academy Society, please visit https://www.foothillsacademy.org/ .

