Foot Locker Expands Community Power Store Concept to Canada

"We are so excited to bring our Power Store model to Canada over the next two months," says Richard McLeod, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America. "Although the shopping experience is different with current guidelines, we look forward to bringing locally-curated experiences to the Vancouver and Toronto sneaker communities."

First up, the new 15,000 sq. ft. store in Vancouver – set to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 20 – offers a three-story retail experience, including a second-floor activation space where events may be hosted with key brand partners and influencers for the local community (pending COVID-19 restrictions). Gift with purchase offers will also be available for Foot Locker shoppers. The store will follow strict social distancing guidelines to ensure customers feel safe while shopping their favorite brands during these unprecedented times.

The store will offer an assortment of Nike, Jordan and adidas product in men's, women's and kids, as well as a highly anticipated IVY PARK drop on day one. Foot Locker's exclusive COLLABORAID product – a giveback initiative that brings together more than a dozen notable creatives with a shared mission of aiding in the recovery from COVID-19 through sneaker culture – will also be available in the Vancouver store.

In support of Vancouver and the surrounding communities, Foot Locker has committed to hiring local residents who are naturally connected to sneaker and youth culture, as well as have diverse backgrounds and can speak multiple languages such as Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, Punjabi and Vietnamese. The store plans to host local DJs and brands in the space when the current conditions allow. At this time, the brand has engaged two local artists Tierney Milne (@tierneymilne) and KC Hall (@_kc_hall_art) to design custom artwork for the interior of the store.

Foot Locker's Vancouver community-based Power Store is located at 1067 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 1A9. Store hours during current COVID-19 restrictions will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To stay updated on future events and opportunities, please follow @FootLockerVancouver on Instagram.

The Toronto-based community power store – located at 306 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5B 1R4 – is expected to open its doors to the public on Dec. 5. The Foot Locker, Inc. property, set to reopen as a community hub for sneaker culture in The 6ix, will tap into local artists Alexis Eke (@alexix.eke) and Jacquie Comrie (@jacquiecomrie) for custom art installations. Stay tuned for additional details.

ABOUT FOOT LOCKER, INC.:

Foot Locker is a part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). The Company leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

Additional information about Foot Locker Canada may be found at footlocker.ca | Instagram: @footlockerCanada | Twitter: @footlockerCAD | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Facebook: facebook.com/footlockerCanada | App: iOS and Android

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

For further information: Antonia Scannapieco - [email protected], http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Related Links

http://www.footlocker-inc.com

