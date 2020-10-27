Foot Locker Celebrates the Love of Basketball with Multi-City Art Series

As a brand with a long-standing heritage within sneaker and basketball culture, Foot Locker commissioned these local art installations to spotlight elements of the game through the lens of the artists; allowing them to highlight their own artistic expression of the game. Foot Locker is championing the love of basketball with this creative series to celebrate the game we love, the culture that surrounds it and the communities that support it – while continuing to offer access to the unique looks, the hottest drops and the culture curators inspired by it.

Foot Locker's Celebration of Sneaker & Basketball Culture Art Installations:

Oct. 27 : Detroit Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Ndubisi Okoye

: Detroit Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Location: Fred Butzel Playfield (10500 Lyndon St, Detroit, MI 48238)

48238) Oct. 28 – Nov. 11 : Toronto Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Esmaa Mohamoud

: Toronto Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Location: Stackt Market 28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 0C6, Canada

M5V 0C6, Oct. 30 – Nov.11 : LA Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Laci Jordan

: LA Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Location: Leimert Park (Crenshaw Family YMCA 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008)

90008) Nov. 10 : NYC Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Mr Flower Fantastic

NYC Art Installation unveiled – Created By: Location to be confirmed

Week of Nov.9: Philly Art Installations unveiled – Created By: Distortedd

Philly Art Installations unveiled – Created By: Locations:



Barnard Samuel Playground (3539 Gaul St. Philadelphia, PA 19134)

19134)



Waterview Recreation Center (5826 McMahon St, Philadelphia, PA 19144)

"Recognizing the unique year it has been and witnessing the passion, creativity, content and love for the game of basketball prevail – despite the challenges – we wanted to create something to commemorate that," said Richard McLeod, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America. "These local works of art are a continued celebration of our community's passion for the culture of basketball."

For more information on Foot Locker's local art installations follow the brand's regional channels on Instagram at @footlockerdetroit, @footlockercanada, @footlockerla, @footlockernyc and @footlockerphilly, using #BecauseSneakers.

