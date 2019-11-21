Foot Locker Announces Eighth Annual Week Of Greatness With 'No Matter What' Digital Campaign

Roster of notable sneaker enthusiasts Anthony Davis, Alex Morgan, DaBaby and more highlight the lengths the sneaker community will go to secure the hottest launches during Week of Greatness

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Foot Locker today announces this year's Week of Greatness campaign, "No Matter What," that features apocalypse-themed content highlighting the commitment within the sneaker community to do whatever it takes to get the latest product – no matter what the circumstances. Foot Locker's eighth-annual Week of Greatness once again delivers on its promise to offer the most highly anticipated product drops for men, women and kids.

"No Matter What," spotlights a lineup of top-tier talent across sports, entertainment, music and fashion for the full family. Foot Locker features Anuel AA, DaBaby, Anthony Davis, Ryan Destiny, Karol G, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Morgan, Megan Thee Stallion and Juice WRLD, while Kids Foot Locker highlights Young Dylan, Sophia Pippen and Zaza.

Even the world's greatest athletes, artists and breakout stars understand what it means to get their hands on the latest drops. The featured talent enacts over-the-top scenarios that sneaker enthusiasts face, from unlikely alien encounters, zombie epidemics and meteor storms. "No Matter What" illustrates the universal truths and mutual passions shared amongst the sneaker community.

"The sneaker community is a passionate group that will go to great lengths to secure highly coveted kicks," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America. "Week of Greatness is our opportunity to celebrate youth culture and acknowledge their dedication, in a fun and engaging way."

This Week of Greatness, Foot Locker is rolling out a curated collection of sneaker and apparel launches from Nike, Jordan, adidas, PUMA, Converse, Super Heroic, Champion and more. The product assortment is available starting Thursday, Nov. 21 at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker, both in-store and online. Visit Foot Locker's Release Calendar and Launch Locator to find more information on drop dates and release procedures.

Foot Locker also prepped a select few in the sneaker community with "Sneaker Survival Kits," to help sneaker lovers and their shoes make it through the apocalypse. Foot Locker will host a variety of "No Matter What" activations in its Community Power Stores, including a large buildout in Eastpointe, Mich. featuring a UFO-themed photobooth.

Foot Locker's No Matter What campaign was created by worldwide agency BBDO. Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker @footlockerwomen and @kidsfootlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit footlocker.com/weekofgreatness for more information.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,150 stores in 27 countries as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

Additional information may be found at footlocker.com | Twitter: @footlocker | Instagram: @footlocker | YouTube: youtube.com/footlocker | Facebook: facebook.com/footlocker

