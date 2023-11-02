Foodism celebrates milestone 40th issue and reveals the 'Foodism 40' - a list recognizing hospitality professionals driving positive change in the industry.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Foodism, Toronto's largest dedicated food and drink magazine, celebrates its 40th issue this November. Launched online in 2015, followed by a premium print publication in 2016, Foodism quickly solidified itself as an authority on Toronto's food and drink scene. The brand has since built a loyal audience on Instagram, YouTube and through in person events, with the print magazine remaining its mainstay.

Foodism Issue 40 - Photography by Daniel Harrison, Art Direction by Amy Ward (CNW Group/Twenty Two Media Group)

"Forty issues of a print magazine is a huge achievement, especially in this climate," says Foodism's publisher and Twenty Two Media 's founder Krista Faist. "We are beyond thankful to our readers and partners for their support over the last eight years. Local media is so important to a well-balanced media landscape, and with their continued support we hope for many more issues to come."

To commemorate the milestone, the brand has launched the 'Foodism 40,' recognizing 40 hospitality professionals who are committed to bettering the industry.

"Supporting the local community has always been a cornerstone of Foodism," says Foodism's editor Katie Bridges. "The Foodism 40 is our way of saying thank you to all of the incredible people making this city so special."

The Foodism 40 are recognized in five categories:

Community Changemakers

Champions of DEI

Leaders in Sustainability

Industry Innovators

Tourism Trailblazers

Individuals recognized represent organizations including Second Harvest, Unboxed Market, Community Fridges, Quell, 100km Foods and Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

View the full list here: foodism.to/foodism-40/

To celebrate the occasion, the Foodism 40, members of the hospitality industry and Foodism readers gathered on November 1st.

Held at The Quay in Toronto, the event was made possible through the generous support of Corby (The Glenlivet, Martell Cognac, Rabbit Hole Bourbon, Mumm Napa) St. Kitts Tourism, Naples Tourism, Ceder's, Great Lakes Brewery, Inniskillin, EATABLE, Willibald and Truffle Kings.

ABOUT FOODISM:

Foodism is a high-quality, print and digital guide to the best of Toronto's food and drink scene, with features, interviews and tips for home cooks and hosts.

ABOUT TWENTY TWO MEDIA GROUP:

Twenty Two Media Group is a Canadian publishing house and creative agency founded in 2015 that produces premium consumer content through their core media brands Foodism and Escapism Toronto, and as a creative agency for brands like Maple Leaf Foods, Molson Coors, Cineplex and the University Health Network.

SOURCE Twenty Two Media Group

For further information: Krista Faist, Founder, Twenty Two Media Group, [email protected]