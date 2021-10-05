Food Tech Pioneer NotCo Expands into Canada with Launch of NotMilk™

NotMilk TM is the next generation of dairy-free milk that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Developed using NotCo's first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology that mimics animal-based foods using plant-based ingredients, NotMilk TM embodies the dairy taste, texture and function of cow's milk for a mindblowing experience.

Since its inception five years ago, NotCo has seen explosive growth on the global market, being the only company to disrupt three main animal-based protein categories simultaneously – dairy, eggs, and meat – something no other competitor in the world has achieved so far. The company operates in seven countries in both retail and foodservice, and the expansion to Canada happens little under a year after its successful introduction in the U.S. market.

"The growing popularity of plant-based products, including and especially in Canada, is an exciting trend but we know many consumers still struggle with the compromises in taste and experience of dairy-free milk. We're here to change that once and for all," says NotCo CEO & founder Matias Muchnick. "That's the power of introducing a new technology - our artificial intelligence and our team of chefs and food scientists – to an obsolete system. You add a whole new world of innovation and can deliver a plant-based milk that actually tastes like milk"

NotMilkTM is the first product in the NotCo family to launch in Canada. Its arrival marks another exciting milestone for the company renowned for its mastery of creating plant-based foods that taste, feel, and cook just like their animal-based counterparts. Now considered the leading food-tech company in Latin America, NotCo is backed by marquee venture capital names, including Bezos Expeditions, Roger Federer's Team8, Tiger Global, L Catterton, Future Positive Kaszek Ventures and EHI.

"This expansion into Canada is another exciting step for NotCo following the success of our products in both the U.S. and Latin America," says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of NotCo in North America. "We're incredibly proud of the innovation that brought us to this stage and about partnering with some of Canada's most important grocery chains to deliver the NotMilkTM to consumers across the country."

NotMilkTM is now available at Save on Foods, Georgia Main, Choices Market in British Columbia in 1% Low Fat, 2% Reduced Fat and Whole varieties, at a suggested retail price between $4.69 and $4.99. NotMilkTM will also be making its debut in IGA and Metro grocers across Quebec as of October and Ontario as of December 2021. Follow along for more NotMilkTM updates at notco.com/ca and stay connected on social media on Instagram,Twitter and Pinterest.

ABOUT NotCo

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia and in less than three years has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology will eventually enable NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.

