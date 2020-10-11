Food Safety Warning - Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina may be unsafe due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1602460589533/1602460596382

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions not to sell or use the product described below due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The following product has been distributed in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Alwatania (Arabic characters only) Liquid Tahina 350 g 6 224007 246221 PRO: 20/05/2019 Best Before 19/05/2021

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected product in your home. If the product is in your home, do not consume it.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of this or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

