Food Recall Warning - UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis recalled due to Salmonella

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 21, 2022, 14:36 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/unreal-brand-dark-chocolate-coconut-minis-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Summary

  • Brand: UNREAL
  • Product: dark chocolate coconut minis
  • Companies: Unreal Brands, Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

UNREAL

dark chocolate coconut minis

435 g

8 57484 00688 8

 

ITM./ART. 1268728

Best Before

23AU04

23AU05

23AU31

23SE01

23SE02

23SE09

23SE16

23SE19

23SE20

23SE21

23SE22

23SE23

23SE26

23SE27

23SE28

23SE29

23SE30

23OC03

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Unreal Brands, Inc., Telephone: 1-888-275-0506, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)