Food Recall Warning - UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis recalled due to Salmonella
Oct 21, 2022, 14:36 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand: UNREAL
- Product: dark chocolate coconut minis
- Companies: Unreal Brands, Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
UNREAL
|
dark chocolate coconut minis
|
435 g
|
8 57484 00688 8
ITM./ART. 1268728
|
Best Before
23AU04
23AU05
23AU31
23SE01
23SE02
23SE09
23SE16
23SE19
23SE20
23SE21
23SE22
23SE23
23SE26
23SE27
23SE28
23SE29
23SE30
23OC03
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Unreal Brands, Inc., Telephone: 1-888-275-0506, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
