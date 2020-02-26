Food Recall Warning - Unomundo brand tuna loins and steaks recalled due to histamine

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582694743131/1582694749325

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Seven Seas Limited is recalling Unomundo brand tuna loins and steaks from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional info Unomundo Tuna loin Variable None Lot # 59831

(the lot code appears only on the master case) This product may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer. Unomundo Tuna steak Variable None Lot # 59831

(the lot code appears only on the master case) This product may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

