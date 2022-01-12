Food Recall Warning - King Ranch Casserole recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : None

: None Product : King Ranch Casserole

: King Ranch Casserole Companies: Doughgirls Baking Inc. (dba, Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop)

Doughgirls Baking Inc. (dba, Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop) Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None King Ranch Casserole Large None All products sold between

October 20, 2021 and

December 20, 2021 None King Ranch Casserole Small None All products sold between

October 20, 2021 and

December 20, 2021

Issue

Doughgirls Baking Inc. (dba, Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop) is recalling King Ranch Casserole from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold at Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop located at 3322 Shrum Lane, Vancouver, British Columbia.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]