Food Recall Warning - Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles Français
Jul 20, 2019, 20:17 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Sv9La9
OTTAWA, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Agropur Cooperative is recalling Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been distributed nationally.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Iceberg
|
Mega Sandwiches
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
8 x 190 mL
|
74276 11816
|
2021 MA 29 19149
|
Originale Augustin
|
Mega Sandwich
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
30 x 190 mL
|
74276 11885
|
19134 BB/MA 2020MA14
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Agropur Cooperative: Consumer Service Line at 1-800-501-1150
