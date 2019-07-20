Food Recall Warning - Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Sv9La9

OTTAWA, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Agropur Cooperative is recalling Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been distributed nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Iceberg Mega Sandwiches Vanilla Ice Cream 8 x 190 mL 74276 11816 2021 MA 29 19149 Originale Augustin Mega Sandwich Vanilla Ice Cream 30 x 190 mL 74276 11885 19134 BB/MA 2020MA14

19135 BB/MA 2020MA15

19141 BB/MA 2020MA21

19142 BB/MA 2020MA22

19147 BB/MA 2020MA27

19148 BB/MA 2020MA28

19168 BB/MA 2020JN17

19170 BB/MA 2020JN19

19176 BB/MA 2020JN25

19177 BB/MA 2020JN26

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

