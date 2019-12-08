Food Recall Warning - Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575846136193/1575846136974

OTTAWA, Dec. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers not to consume the recalled product described below. This product is not likely to be available at retail stores, but may still be in consumer's homes.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit 315 g 0 71279 30906 4 All packages bearing a Best Before dates up to and including 07DE19, and a lot code beginning with "Z", and indicating "Salinas" as a source of Romaine lettuce

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice (www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2019/outbreak-e-coli-salad-kits.html) for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

