Food Recall Warning - France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy recalled due to norovirus

Product photos are available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1559699123737/1559699125864

OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - France Délices Inc. is recalling France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product. Consumers should not consume and retailers, should not sell, or serve the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec from the following retailers:

Nom Address La maison du Kouign-Amman 101 Schneider Rd., Kanata, ON Métro plus 875, Montée Masson, Mascouche, QC Métro plus Élite St-Antoine 633, boul. des Laurentides, St-Antoine des Laurentides, QC IGA Coteau du lac 100, Théophile Brassard, Coteau du Lac, QC IGA Chaumont Bilodeau 1005, boul. Du Grand Héron, St-Jérôme, QC IGA Extra Sept-Iles 1010, boul. Laure Uashat, Sept-Îles, QC IGA St-Romuald 1060, boul. Guillaume-Couture, Lévis, QC

This product has been sold clerk-served from retail counters, with or without a label or coding, up to and including June 3, 2019. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes France Délices Choco-Raspberry Crunchy 95 g 7 74461 16122 7 12919

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

