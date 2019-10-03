Food Recall Warning - Certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Oct 03, 2019, 00:03 ET
Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570070035095/1570070041177
OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sobey's Inc. is recalling certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following chicken salad products have been sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Ontario. The following Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product has been sold in Hudson News stores in airports in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta only.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
None
|
Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla
|
1 unit
|
0 97919 00012 2
|
Best Before OC04
|
IGA
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
variable
|
Starts with
217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
IGA
|
Classic Chicken Salad
|
1 piece
|
285937 804994
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
IGA
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with
258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
IGA
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335 g
|
255340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Buffalo Chicken Sld
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0215437
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335g
|
0255340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|
1
|
0217208 804990
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld
|
1
|
0225999 804990
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
Safeway
|
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0229294
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Classic Chicken Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with
285937
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
Sobeys
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
Variable
|
Starts with
217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with
258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
|
Variable
|
Starts with
229294
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Buffalo Chicken Sld
|
Variable
|
Starts with
215437
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335 g
|
2 55340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
Share this article