OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is aware of public discussion regarding the proposed amendments to Part XV (Traceability) of the Health of Animals Regulations.

These amendments are not currently in place and have not been finalized. The CFIA has consulted with industry, associations and governments regarding the proposed amendments and will continue to do so. The CFIA will pause any publication of the regulations until the proposed changes are more widely understood and concerns are heard and taken into consideration.

The CFIA is committed to reducing red tape and regulatory reform and is advancing a number of modernization initiatives to support businesses, while ensuring Canada's animal health system remains effective, practical, and fit for purpose. Animal diseases continue to occur, and when they do, Canada must be able to respond quickly, accurately, and effectively.

Strong traceability is central to that response. A modern, reliable traceability system allows animals to be tracked through the production system, supports faster and more targeted disease response, and helps limit impacts on producers, communities, and trade. It is also an investment made to protect Canadian animal health and respond to disease threats, like foot and mouth disease. In practice, better traceability leads to quicker resolution of disease events, greater certainty for businesses, and stronger confidence in Canada's livestock system domestically and internationally.

The proposed amendments are intended to close gaps in the current framework and strengthen Canada's livestock traceability system. This supports effective response to disease events, minimizes economic disruption and helps Canadian producers and processors remain competitive at home and abroad, while supporting long-term economic stability for businesses.

Industry has been closely involved throughout the development of these proposed amendments over the last decade. The draft regulations were pre-published in Part I of the Canada Gazette in 2023, followed by a 90-day public comment period. In 2024, the CFIA published a What We Heard report summarizing feedback from producers, industry associations, provinces, and other partners. Since then, the CFIA has continued engagement with stakeholders so that the system is workable while maintaining strong animal health protections.

When the amendments are published, the regulations will include transition periods to support the implementation process -- one year for regulated parties before implementation, followed by a graduated enforcement approach. The CFIA will provide guidance, education, and support throughout this period.

The CFIA values ongoing dialogue with industry and remains open to input. Maintaining an excellent, credible animal health system is essential to protecting livestock, supporting producers, and enabling trade.

