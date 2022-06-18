Food Recall Warning - Certain Revive Superfoods brand Smoothies and Oats recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of raspberries used in these products

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-revive-superfoods-brand-smoothies-and-oats-recalled-due-possible-norovirus

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Revive Superfoods

: Revive Superfoods Product : Certain smoothies and oats

: Certain smoothies and oats Companies: Revive Organics Inc.

Revive Organics Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus Category: Grain products (Oatmeal), other

Grain products (Oatmeal), other What to do : Do not consume recalled products

: Do not consume recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Revive Superfoods Açaí Twist Smoothie 201 g 8 54681 00005 3 2022-10-11 2022-10-19 2022-10-20 2022-11-06 2022-11-09 2022-11-12 Revive Superfoods Berry Blü Smoothie 194 g 8 54681 00009 1 2022-10-13 2022-10-20 2022-10-21 2022-10-27 2022-11-04 2022-11-10 Revive Superfoods Berry Patch Oats 176 g 8 54681 00012 1 2022-10-20 2022-10-27 2022-11-03 Revive Superfoods Coconut Cream Smoothie 190 g 8 54681 00016 9 2022-10-13 2022-10-19 2022-10-27 2022-11-05 2022-11-12 Revive Superfoods Heart Beet Smoothie 207 g 8 53267 00112 5 2022-10-07 2022-10-13 2022-10-20 2022-11-03 Revive Superfoods Raspberry & Mango Smoothie 188 g 8 54681 00026 8 2022-10-13 2022-10-20 2022-10-27 2022-11-02 2022-11-03 2022-11-10 Revive Superfoods Strawberry Zen Smoothie 222 g 8 54681 00003 9 2022-10-12 2022-10-20 2022-10-21 2022-10-22 2022-11-03 2022-11-12

Issue

Revive Organics Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in these products.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries and media

Company information

Revive Organics Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Public enquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

Email: [email protected]

Media relations

Telephone: 613-773-6600

Email: [email protected]

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)