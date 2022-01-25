Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-quality-fast-foods-brand-and-hygaard-fine-foods-ltd-brand-sandwiches-0
Summary
- Brand(s): Quality fast foods, Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.
- Product: Certain sandwiches
- Companies: HQ Fine Foods
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Quality fast
|
Ham and
|
142 g
|
0 58578 37914 1
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Roast Beef and C
|
142 g
|
0 58578 37916 5
|
All best before dates u
|
Quality fast
|
¼ lb Cheese
|
225 g x 2
|
0 58578 36601 1
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Spicy Beef
|
125 g x 3
|
0 58578 36602 8
|
All best before dates
up to and including
|
Quality fast
|
Spicy Beef
|
135 g
|
0 58578 17962 8
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Super Donair
|
240 g
|
0 58578 37303 3
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Egg Salad
|
122 g
|
0 58578 37912 7
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Chicken Salad
|
130 g
|
0 58578 37913 4
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Turkey and
|
137 g
|
0 58578 37915 8
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Ham and
|
160 g
|
0 58578 37917 2
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
foods
|
Turkey Bacon
|
158 g
|
0 58578 37918 9
|
All best before dates
|
Quality fast
|
Beef and
|
156 g
|
0 58578 37919 6
|
All best before dates
|
Hygaard Fine
|
Cheeseburger
|
165 g
|
0 58578 37433 7
|
All best before dates
|
Hygaard Fine
|
Double Double
|
298 g
|
0 58578 37436 8
|
All best before dates
|
Hygaard Fine
|
Super Donair
|
245 g
|
0 65504 49307 9
|
All best before dates
|
Hygaard Fine
|
¼ Pound Bacon
|
260 g
|
0 65504 49414 4
|
All best before dates
|
Hygaard Fine
|
Mini Pizza Sub
|
140 g
|
0 65504 49305 5
|
All best before dates
Issue
HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
