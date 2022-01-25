Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary

  • Brand(s): Quality fast foods, Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.
  • Product: Certain sandwiches
  • Companies: HQ Fine Foods
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
  • Category: Multiple food item
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Quality fast
foods

Ham and
Cheese Sandwich on
White

142 g

0 58578 37914 1

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Roast Beef and C
heese Sandwich on
White

142 g

0 58578 37916 5

All best before dates u
p to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

¼ lb Cheese
Burger – 2 pack

225 g x 2

0 58578 36601 1

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Spicy Beef
Donair – 3 pack

125 g x 3

0 58578 36602 8

All best before dates

up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Spicy Beef
Donair

135 g

0 58578 17962 8

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Super Donair

240 g

0 58578 37303 3

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Egg Salad
Sandwich on
White

122 g

0 58578 37912 7

All best before dates
up to and including 2
2 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Chicken Salad
Sandwich on
White

130 g

0 58578 37913 4

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Turkey and
Swiss Sandwich
on White

137 g

0 58578 37915 8

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Ham and
Cheese on Flax
and Quinoa

160 g

0 58578 37917 2

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast

foods

Turkey Bacon
Sandwich on
Stone Milled
Wheat

158 g

0 58578 37918 9

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Quality fast
foods

Beef and
Cheese Sandwich on 14
Grain

156 g

0 58578 37919 6

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Hygaard Fine
Foods Ltd.

Cheeseburger

165 g

0 58578 37433 7

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Hygaard Fine
Foods Ltd.

Double Double
Bacon
Cheeseburger

298 g

0 58578 37436 8

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Hygaard Fine
Foods Ltd.

Super Donair

245 g

0 65504 49307 9

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Hygaard Fine
Foods Ltd.

¼ Pound Bacon
& Mozza Burger

260 g

0 65504 49414 4

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 11

Hygaard Fine
Foods Ltd.

Mini Pizza Sub

140 g

0 65504 49305 5

All best before dates
up to and including
22 FE 02

Issue

HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

