Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean Bars may be unsafe due to over fortification of vitamins
Oct 31, 2020, 18:06 ET
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604150585682/1604150586078
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean Bars from the marketplace due to over fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar - Chocolate Cream Crisp
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602471 (box)
380602470 (per bar)
|
Lot 013900420
EXP AL/2021
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar -Chocolate Peanut Crunch
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602469 (box)
380602468 (per bar)
|
Lot 023900120
EXP JL/2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Isagenix International, 155 E. Rivulon Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85297, Telephone: 1.877.877.8111, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]