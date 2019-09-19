Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Probar brand The Simply Real Bar - Chocolate Coconut Flavour recalled due to undeclared milk and soy

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/about-the-cfia/newsroom/food-recall-warnings/complete-listing/2019-09-19/eng/1568929400417/1568929406250

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizon Distributors Ltd. is recalling Probar brand The Simply Real Bar, Chocolate Coconut Flavour from the marketplace because it may contain milk and soy which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or soy should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Probar The Simply Real Bar –

Chocolate Coconut Flavour 85 g 8 53152 80066 6 BEST BEFORE 20-MA-03

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or soy, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

