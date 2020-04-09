Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Joe's Gluten-Free Foods brand Potato & Onion Perogies recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-04-09/eng/1586488386532/1586488392548

OTTAWA, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Joe's Gluten-Free Foods is recalling Joe's Gluten-Free Foods brand Potato & Onion Perogies from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Joe's Gluten-Free Foods Potato & Onion Perogies 360 g 6 28451 40002 8 Best Before 2019JL29 Best Before 2021AU20

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries,Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

