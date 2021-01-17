Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Amy's brand Golden Lentil Dal Soup recalled due to undeclared egg protein Français
Jan 17, 2021, 00:40 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/35IOeTt
OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Amy's Kitchen Inc. is recalling Amy's brand Golden Lentil Dal Soup from the marketplace because it may contain egg protein which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Amy's
|
Golden Lentil Dal Soup
|
398 mL
|
0 42272 90593 5
|
Best Before
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]