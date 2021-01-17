Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/35IOeTt

OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Amy's Kitchen Inc. is recalling Amy's brand Golden Lentil Dal Soup from the marketplace because it may contain egg protein which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Amy's Golden Lentil Dal Soup 398 mL 0 42272 90593 5 Best Before

06/2023

Lot: 30F1520

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

