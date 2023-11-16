Food Industry Leaders Pacojet and Omcan launch the Innovative Pacojet 4 in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - North American Food-Service Equipment leader Omcan is proud to partner with Pacojet, the must-have professional cooking system, for their new product release.

To commemorate its 30-year journey, Pacojet has introduced the highly anticipated Pacojet 4, a groundbreaking addition to its line of culinary devices. This cutting-edge product sets a new standard in gastronomy, offering many revolutionary features that will be game-changing for food industry professionals across North America.

Pacojet's cutting-edge new system, the Pacojet 4 (CNW Group/Omcan)

The core cooking systems in the Pacojet that industry leaders worldwide have come to know remain unchanged: fresh, deep-frozen ingredients are micro-pureed under overpressure without thawing. This approach creates diverse, high-quality dishes, from sorbets and ice creams to soups, doughs, beverages, and more. However, the new Pacojet 4 is a massive step forward regarding user-friendliness, device setting options, and overall design. It is also exceptionally quiet while providing outstanding results in combination with maximum productivity – and therefore now meets long-held customer wishes.

The New Pacojet 4 stands out from the crowd with its many new notable features, including but not limited to:

The option of pacotizing® specific recipes in just 90 seconds

A large touchscreen offering intuitive user guidance with an animated assistance feature

A smart device detection mode to protect against misuse.

Quotes

"We are excited to announce the launch of the new Pacojet 4 Innovation to the Canadian market together with our long-time partner Omcan Inc., a specialist in delivering quality products to the food service industry."

- Jeffrey Bignell, Sales Director - North America, Pacojet .

"We have a long-standing partnership with Pacojet and are very excited about the launch of Pacojet 4. The Pacojet 4 promises to be a culinary revolution in the making, and we are proud to bring it to our customers in Canada and all of North America"

- Craig Hirst, CEO of Omcan .

"At Restaurant Pearl Morissette, we love the consistency and ease of using the Pacojet 4. It not only helps us make wonderful ice creams and sorbets but also helps us limit waste as well with how efficient it is."

- Chef Eric Robertson at Restaurant Pearl Morissette in St. Catharine's, ON.

For more information, please visit the Omcan site: https://omcan.com/product-category/food-equipment/food-equipment-pacojet-system/

