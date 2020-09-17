Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada: Leading Associations Join Forces to Strengthen Voice

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Food and Consumer Products of Canada (FCPC) and Consumer Health Products Canada (CHPC) have joined forces to create Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP). The new association brings together 119 manufacturing members, making FHCP the sector's largest national association.

Michael Graydon, Chief Executive Officer of FHCP, commented:

"FHCP brings Canada's leading food, health, and consumer product manufacturers under one roof, which is fitting as these products are found in pantries, kitchen cupboards, and medicine cabinets across Canada.

FHCP's expertise and insights are unparalleled, as are our relationships across the supply chain, with government, and with consumers. We look forward to bringing the full force of our newly-expanded platform to bear to ensure our sector reaches its full potential in support of Canada's resilience, self-reliance, innovation, and growth."

FHCP Chief Operating Officer and former CHP President Karen Proud continued:

"FHCP is the only Canadian trade association that unites the companies, large and small, who make the food, health, and consumer products Canadians rely on every day. Together, we support the well-being of millions of Canadians, the sustainability of Canada's healthcare system and economy, and the livelihoods of the nation's largest manufacturing workforce."

The food, health, and consumer products sector contributes more than $39.5 billion to Canada's economy annually and directly supports more than 350,000 jobs. With establishments operating in every province, the sector is Canada's largest manufacturing employer and the top employer in rural Canada.

About Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) is the voice of Canada's largest manufacturing employer. The food, health, and consumer products sector employs over 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. Visit OnEveryShelf.ca to learn more.

