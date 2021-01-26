Foo Fighters launch exclusive SiriusXM radio channel 'Foo Fighters Radio'

Limited engagement channel begins February 3, airing for two months, on live

satellite and streaming platforms

All-new performance from Foo Fighters Live at the SiriusXM Garage in

Los Angeles to air February 5

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Foo Fighters, the 12-time GRAMMY-winning rock band, and SiriusXM announced the launch of 'Foo Fighters Radio,' a limited-engagement channel, hand-crafted by the band. The channel features a new, exclusive live concert performance, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee, beginning February 3 on channel 105.

To coincide with the release of the band's 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters Radio will debut an exclusive performance from the band on February 5, Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles, and hosted by SiriusXM's, Kat Corbett. Additionally, as soon as Medicine at Midnight drops, at the stroke of midnight on February 5, the channel will broadcast the album in its entirety, as a part of a track-by-track album special, hosted by the band.

For all information on Foo Fighters Radio visit: http://www.siriusxm.ca/foofightersradio

"From their inception in mid-90s, to their recent performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration celebration, Foo Fighters remain one of America's biggest rock bands," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and on-stage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a Foo Fighters concert from our L.A. studios next week. They are a rock band that grabs you and won't let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners."

Foo Fighters Radio will feature the band sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, b-sides and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career. The channel will feature exclusive encores of Dave Grohl Presents Sound City, nine radio shows that feature Grohl discussing the music recorded at the iconic Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, including Nirvana's Nevermind, which served as Grohl's introduction to the iconic studio in 1991 when he was Nirvana's drummer.

Foo Fighters Radio will feature a weekly series of live concerts from the band's vaults, beginning with their 2018 performance from the Concrete and Gold Tour at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Other artists and celebrities will also be showcased on the channel, as they Guest DJ, spinning their favorite Foo Fighters music. Fans can also expect to hear music from other artists, hand-picked by the band, on the channel.

Foo Fighters Radio begins Wednesday February 3 at 12 p.m. ET and airs through Thursday, April 4 on channel 105 via satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage will air Friday, February 5 at 5 p.m. ET and PT on Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105).

Medicine at Midnight (out February 5 on Roswell Records/RCA Records) was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and packs nine new FF songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes—including the #1 AAA smash "Shame Shame," the ear-ringing "No Son of Mine," and the newly released "Waiting on a War."

Subscribers are able to listen to Foo Fighters Radio online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to https://www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen/ to learn more.

