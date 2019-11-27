Fontem Canada Calls for Collaboration as Canadian Vaping Industry Approaches Critical Crossroads

Preventing youth access remains a top priority, as does the need to properly serve and educate adult smokers

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian subsidiary of Fontem Ventures B.V., a leader in responsible vaping and maker of high-quality blu vapour products, today reinforced its commitment to work with government, retailers and consumers to build a sustainable, responsible vaping industry in Canada. This includes strengthening the many barriers Fontem Canada already has in place to restrict youth access while continuing to serve the needs of adult smokers looking for choices.

As the business behind blu, Fontem Canada uses the latest in electronic vaping technology – tested and assessed by professional scientists and backed by leading-edge science - to provide adult smokers with a quality nicotine product that is a potentially less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Fontem Canada advocates for evidence-based regulation that will maximize the public health potential of vaping and encourage strong actions against any bad actors selling unregulated products. The company has also taken a lead position on youth access prevention, including stringent voluntary marketing guidelines and rigorous retail and online age checks.

However, there is real concern that recent regulation changes and future proposals being discussed across Canada to address youth access may have unintended consequences for the 5 million adult Canadian smokers potentially considering alternatives to traditional cigarettes, by restricting information about the options available.

"Our mission since blu launched 10 years ago has been to offer adult smokers an alternative to traditional cigarettes. We do not and never will condone the use of our products by anyone other than adults, and we have taken many proactive measures in Canada to extend that commitment," says Rob Norris, General Manager of Fontem Canada LTD. "However, the industry is at an important crossroads, and we don't want to lose sight of the need to properly educate adult smokers about the alternatives available to them. We invite all policy makers across Canada, to work in partnership with us and ensure that we build a safe, sensible approach to vaping regulations."

About Fontem Ventures

Fontem Ventures B.V., is the e-vapour business behind blu. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Fontem Ventures' purpose is to drive electronic vaping technology forward, delivering choice to smokers and vapers around the world. Fontem Ventures is a subsidiary of Imperial Brands plc. Fontem Canada LTD launched in 2019 and is headquartered in Markham, Ontario.

