Founded in 1979 by Frank Zyromski, the company is regarded as a Québec pioneer in the production of young plants. In 1983, he was joined as co-owner by his wife, Louise St-Arnaud, who took charge of human resources. In 2008, Nicolas Zyromski, one of their three children, also joined the venture, helping ensure the company's continuity. Since then, the family business has continued to grow, going from two small wooden greenhouses to large high-tech greenhouses with an area equal to five football fields, equipped with biomass-based heating and a water recycling system to promote high-quality production. Over the years, the company has partnered with researchers and scientists in its quest to be in the forefront of competition, giving it high visibility in the industry. This most recent financing from the FRS Laurentides, is intended to support the company's development strategy and its future projects.

"We are pleased to benefit from the expertise of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Laurentides, and their support in our growth process," says Nicolas Zyromski, General Manager of Serres Frank Zyromski. "We aim to maintain our leadership and, above all, our position as a green company that uses the most natural organic processes possible for the well-being of the plants, the environment and our employees. With this investment, we will be able to optimize our production capacity, in both high and low season, and to boost earnings through exports and the introduction of new products such as organic herbs."

Adds Éric Dargis, Regional Vice-President of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ for the Laurentides, Laval and Lanaudière regions: "Les Serres Frank Zyromski are showing great resilience despite the COVID-19 situation. Better yet, they are turning to growth projects to ensure their continuity. We are committed to supporting SMEs like this one to help them grow and continue to energize our local economy."

The 16 offices of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ provide small and mid-sized enterprises with customized business solutions through loans or equity. Each product is developed with a company's characteristics and the regional economic reality taken into account. Loans from the regional funds, made without guarantees or personal sureties, are free of legal and management fees and are intended to complement the financing provided by traditional financial institutions.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been participating in the economic development of Québec's regions for over 24 years. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested just over $1 billion in 1,400 companies, helping to create, maintain or protect close to 52,000 jobs.

About Les Serres Frank Zyromski

Founded in 1979 by Frank Zyromski, the company has achieved a leading position among Canadian growers of young plants. Located in Rivière-Rouge, in Québec's Laurentian region, Les Serres Frank Zyromski produce nearly seven million cuttings annually. The recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Gold Medal from Québec's Ordre national du mérite agricole, the company is recognized as a leader in growing cuttings of geraniums, calibracoas, vegetative petunias, rieger begonias, fuchsias, companion plants and more. Always on the lookout for new trends, Frank Zyromski searches the world for high-performance cultivars suitable for customers in Québec, Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Information for journalists only: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 703-5587, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fondsftq.com

