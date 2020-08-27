Déco-Rampe Inc. Déco-Rampe Inc. was founded in 1991 by Gisèle Bolduc and Victor Côté. Between 1994 and 2018, the company doubled the size of its facilities and opened a showroom in Québec City in response to its continuous growth. In 2010, Déco-Rampe was sold to three new owners: Yves Desrochers, Camille Lapierre and Benoit Demers. Pierre Desrochers became a shareholder in 2012, joined by Hubert Côté-Bolduc in 2018. The financing provided by the FRS Chaudière-Appalaches comes in the context of the acquisition of the company by Franck Leclerc, an entrepreneur well known to the Québec City FRS.

Léopold Bouchard Inc.

The family firm Léopold Bouchard Inc. was founded in 1930 and specialized initially in heating, plumbing and electricity. In 1991, Julie Bernard acquired her father's business. She branched out into design and decoration services for bathrooms, painting and decoration accessories. The financing provided by the FRS Chaudière-Appalaches is enabling entrepreneur Sylvain Lucchesi-Lavoie to acquire the business and to become sole owner.

Quotes

"We are pleased to benefit from the expertise of the FRS Chaudière-Appalaches, supporting us in this acquisition process," says Déco-Rampe President Franck Leclerc. "We are planning to expand the distribution network farther west in the province and to make use of the distribution networks and sales teams of two of our companies, Auvents W. Lecours and Auvents Daniel Richard. These three companies are highly complementary and will be able to take full advantage of one another's strengths."

"Thanks to the support from the FRS Chaudière-Appalaches, we will be in an advantageous position to pursue the company's development in line with the former owner's mission and vision," says Sylvain Lucchesi-Lavoie, the new owner of Léopold Bouchard Inc. "We will continue to provide customers with a personalized experience and decoration and design service as well as a broad selection of high-quality products for bathroom and kitchen design. These are all distinctive elements that have contributed to the solid reputation of Léopold Bouchard Inc."

Frédéric Bernard, Regional Vice-President of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ for the Chaudière-Appalaches and Québec City regions, says: "We have had a record year in terms of investments over the last financial year, clearly showing the dynamism of our pool of businesses in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. We are delighted to be contributing to their success and to be supporting them in their growth."

Luc Pinard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, concludes: "The past year has been very active for our Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ network, which has topped the billion-dollar mark in investments in Québec SMEs. With their intimate knowledge of local economies and solid roots in the communities they serve, the regional solidarity funds plays a key role among entrepreneurs." He adds: "In addition to supporting their projects financially and driving their development, the regional funds provide valuable consulting services, which are especially helpful for navigating the pandemic with its many challenges."

The 16 offices of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ provide small and mid-sized enterprises with customized business solutions through loans or equity. Each product is developed with a company's characteristics and the regional economic reality taken into account. Loans from the regional funds, made without guarantees or personal sureties, are free of legal and management fees and are intended to complement the financing provided by traditional financial institutions.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been participating in the economic development of Québec's regions for over 24 years. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested just over $1 billion dollars in 1,400 companies, helping to create, maintain or protect close to 52,000 jobs.

About Déco-Rampe Inc.

Located in Saint-Apollinaire, Québec, Déco-Rampe Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of aluminum and tempered glass ramps. It specializes in railings, ramps and fences, serving the residential and light commercial sectors.

About Léopold Bouchard Inc.

Located in the Saint-Romuald district of Lévis, Québec, Léopold Bouchard Inc. provides bathroom decoration and design services and painting advice. The key to its success is the strength of its team and the high standards that it has set over the years.

