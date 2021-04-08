"We are thrilled to see a Montréal-based company backed by such a great financial syndicate. Versant brought together a great team around cutting-edge science. Ventus' innovative technologies are promising for immunology, oncology and neurology patients. By investing in Ventus, we are investing in a better society," said Geneviève Guertin, vice-president for investments, Life Sciences, at the Fonds.

The Fonds first invested in a Versant fund in 2014 and has since reinvested in five of the firm's subsequent funds.

Since 1989, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has invested $1.6 billion to support the Québec life sciences sector. Today, the Fonds dedicated life sciences team has eight members, including a senior scientific director. The team invests directly in life sciences companies as well as in life sciences investment funds.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is investing in a better society thanks to its over 700,000 shareholder-savers. Through its private equity and venture capital investments, the Fonds seeks to have a positive impact on society, namely in the health, environmental and innovation sectors. With net assets of $15.6 billion as at November 30, 2020, the Fonds supported over 3,300 partner companies and more than 220,000 jobs.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telework phone number: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]

