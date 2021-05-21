Fonds de solidarité FTQ Invests $3 Million in Giiant Pharma

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is investing $3 million in Giiant Pharma, a Montreal-based preclinical biotech firm that today announced the closing of $13.5 million in financing.

With this financing, Giiant Pharma initiated its IND-enabling preclinical program with its lead candidate, GT-2108, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The team is also in active discussions with the aim to further expand its pipeline of precisely delivered drug therapeutics for gastrointestinal diseases.

"Investing for a better society means partnering with a Montréal biotech that's working on a treatment for ulcerative colitis. Thanks to a team led by Maxime Ranger, Giiant is on track to develop its lead drug candidate GT-2108 and other therapies for gastrointestinal diseases," said Geneviève Guertin, Vice President, Investments, Life Sciences, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ has invested $1.6 billion since 1989 to support Québec's life sciences sector. Today, the Fonds' dedicated life sciences team has eight members, including a scientific investment director. The team invests directly in both life sciences firms and investment funds.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 700,000 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2020, the Fonds has supported more than 3,300 partner companies and over 220,000 jobs. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com.

