The Fonds has taken steps to limit the spread of COVID-19

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In the coming days, Fonds de solidarité FTQ shareholders will receive a Notice of Meeting for the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which for the first time will be held enitrely on the Web on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

"Since all organizations must comply with public health rules and make every effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Fonds' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held online this year," said Claude Séguin, Chair of the Fonds Board of Directors. "We've set up mechanisms to allow us to see shareholder comments and answer their questions in real time. Shareholders will also be able to vote on the various items on the agenda. Consequently, everyone will be able to fully participate in this important meeting. We hope to see a large turnout at this year's AGM."

"Although our financial 2019-2020 year was productive and successful on many fronts, it was also fraught with challenges due to the recent public health crisis," said Fonds President and CEO Gaétan Morin. "Despite this turn of events, we continued our mission with more energy than ever, always guided by the desire to invest in local businesses, support workers with their savings plans and help make Québec a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable society."

Vote for the benefit of Moisson Montréal and Moisson Québec

For each shareholder who votes, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will donate $3 to Moisson Montréal and Moisson Québec. The two non-profits will share a maximum of $20,000 in donations.

Shareholders unable to attend the virtual meeting on September 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. can vote by proxy beforehand, either online, by telephone, email, mail or fax. Detailed instructions are provided on the proxy form attached to the Notice of Meeting, as well as on the Fonds website. If a shareholder votes by proxy , AST Trust Company (Canada) must receive the signed, dated proxy form before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 , or the shareholder must vote online or by phone by that date and time. Shareholders can also appoint another person to vote on their behalf.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.

