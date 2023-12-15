QUÉBEC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Eleven projects in the Nord-du-Québec region will receive financial assistance totalling $902,419 from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). These projects, which cover a wide range of areas such as sustainable tourism, population change and waste management, total nearly $3.1 million in regional investments.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement today. Overall, the FIN is funding 33 initiatives north of the 49th parallel in Québec.

Among the selected projects in Northern Quebec, eight are from Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and three from Nunavik.

This was FIN's fifth call for projects. Coordinated by Société du Plan Nord, the FIN has invested $16.9 million since December 2020.

Quotes:

"The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, which supports burgeoning projects north of the 49th parallel, is an important tool for sustainable development in the North. Funded initiatives contribute to the region's growth. Nord-du-Québec region is the host of ten successful projects."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

" Given the wide-ranging challenges facing our vast region, the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques' call for projects is an inspiring example of mobilization. This funding will enable organizations and entrepreneurs to bring their visions to life. The FIN is a very favourable contribution to strengthening the vitality of our northern territory. "

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region

"Announced investments in the Ungava riding are very welcome news. These sums, along with the support of the Société du Plan Nord, are truly making a difference for several organizations in the North."

Denis Lamothe, Ungava MLA

Highlights :

Here is the list of selected initiatives from Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and the awarded amount :

FaunENord will launch an awareness campaign on issues arising from illegal dumps in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. ($56,755)

Tourisme Baie-James will establish a network of sustainable tourism animators. ($98,000)

The Cree Outfitting and Tourism Association will undertake a pilot project to create recipes that embody the Eeyou Istchee territory, which will be piloted in remote tourism sites. ($100,000)

Eeyou Istchee Tourism will implement two progressive management tools to develop sustainable tourism in Eeyou Istchee's nine Cree communities. ($87,125)

The Administration régionale Baie-James will study why people chose to leave and decide against settling in the James Bay region. ($35,600)

region. Les Jardins du 53 e Taïga will acquire a staff house for the organization's employees to attract the required human resources and ensure long-term survival. ($100,000)

Taïga will acquire a staff house for the organization's employees to attract the required human resources and ensure long-term survival. The town of Chapais will create an outdoor exhibition on the area's history of mining and forestry, its circular economy, and its human and natural history. ($79,939)

The Table jamésienne de concertation minière will produce maps and tables of mineral exploration drilling data to understand better Eeyou Istchee Baie-James' business potential. ($45,000)

Here is the list of selected initiatives from Nunavik and the awarded amount :

The Kativik Regional Government will build a recycling centre next to its new eco-centre, providing access to a reuse service. (100 000 $)

The Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau will hold a housing summit in Nunavik to address housing issues. ($100,000)

Aaqsiiq, an Inuit theatre company from Nunavik, will create a diction guide for Nunavimmiutitut, a dialect of Inuktitut ($100,000) .

Related links :

Follow Société du Plan Nord on social media:

X

LinkedIn

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Source: Gabrielle Côté, Media Relations Officer, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Tel: 438 368-1307; For further information, please contact: Laurie Richard, Communications Advisor, Société du Plan Nord, Tel: 418 643-1874, ext. 66455