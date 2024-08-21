QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Forty-six initiatives from all regions of northern Québec will receive more than $5.5 million in financial support from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects will generate total investments of over $15.9 million north of the 49th parallel.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement today. This financial support will help meet priority needs identified by northern communities.

Of the 46 projects selected, 25 are from the Côte-Nord region, 3 are from northern Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 16 are from Nord-du-Québec – 9 from Eeyou Istchee James Bay and 7 from Nunavik. Two projects involve more than one of Québec's northern regions. The full list of selected initiatives is available on the Québec.ca government portal.

All the selected projects will revitalize Québec's northern territory through initiatives that concern a wide variety of areas, such as sustainable tourism, workforce recruitment, early childhood and food sovereignty north of the 49th parallel.

Since December 2020, the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques has set in motion 217 projects undertaken by local partners, generating investments of nearly $64.4 million north of the 49h parallel. This new contribution reinforces our commitment to sustainable development and northern prosperity.

Quote:

"I'm delighted to announce financial support of over $5.5 million from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques managed by the Société du Plan Nord. This financial tool enables promising projects to be carried out by northern communities. The initiatives selected are in line with government objectives to promote sustainable development of Québec's northern territory."

- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"The Société du Plan Nord is delighted to support these local initiatives, which promise a tangible impact for northern communities as well as at a regional level. The importance of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques is once again reflected in the level of excitement of the organizations and companies that responded to this call for projects. We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition."

- Patrick Beauchesne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Société du Plan Nord

Highlights:

This was FIN's sixth call for projects. Under the responsibility of the Société du Plan Nord, the FIN has enabled direct investments totalling $22.5 million since December 2020 .

The mission of the Société du Plan Nord is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of Québec's northern territory, in accordance with the guidelines defined by the government. This is done in consultation with representatives of the regions and Indigenous nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

Related links:

Follow the Société du Plan Nord on social media:

X

LinkedIn

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

Source: Gabrielle Côté, Media Relations Officer, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Phone: 438 368-1307; Information: Eric Duchesneau, Communications and Aboriginal Affairs Advisor, Société du Plan Nord, Phone: 418 643-1874, ext. 66406