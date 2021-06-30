QUEBEC CITY, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Thirty–four initiatives, from all regions of Quebec's northern territory, were selected in the first call for projects of 2021 within the framework of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects represent a total investment of more than $12.2 million.

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions, today announced the allocation of $3.3 million to support these 34 projects. The complete list of selected initiatives is now available on the Société du Plan Nord website.

Of the 34 projects selected, 21 are from the Côte–Nord region, two are from northern Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean, nine are from the Nord–du–Québec region (six from Eeyou Istchee Baie–James and three from Nunavik) and two projects involve more than one northern region of Quebec.

The FIN, which is part of the Government of Quebec's 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan (NAP 2020–2023), is a financial assistance program that aims to respond in real time to the priority needs of northern communities. It has a total budget of $11 million. The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the implementation of the NAP 2020–2023, is responsible for this program.

Quote:

"The enthusiasm shown by promoters in this call for projects is proof that innovative ideas abound north of the 49th parallel. The funding announced today will allow the various organizations to respond in a concrete manner to the needs of Quebec's northern communities. Each dollar granted by the Société du Plan Nord could generate investments of nearly three dollars. This is an important leverage effect that will allow us to obtain concrete results as targeted in our Northern Action Plan."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions

Highlights:

Twenty–eight funded projects fall under Section A of the FIN while six projects fall under Section B of the FIN.

Section A of the FIN, Community development and environmental conservation , seeks to support and promote projects that foster:

, seeks to support and promote projects that foster: development and well–being in northern communities;



environmental protection and biodiversity conservation;



the development of the northern territory and the vitality of communities there;



the capacity to act of northern communities.

Section A of the FIN, Entrepreneurial Initiatives , seeks to support and promote projects that:

, seeks to support and promote projects that: encourage the implementation by stakeholders in the territory of structuring entrepreneurship projects;



support economic diversification projects;



enhance business performance;



foster job creation.

The 2020–2023 NAP reflects the priorities set out by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It aims to provide the appropriate tools to the communities concerned so that they can fully inhabit their territory. The Government of Quebec will invest $778 .6 million, more than half of the amount provided for in the 2020–2023 NAP, to support businesses and citizens established and active north of the 49 th parallel. The 49 socio-economic actions of the 2020–2023 NAP were developed jointly by 20 departments and agencies of the Government of Quebec .

