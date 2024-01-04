MONTREAL, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Fondation Jean Lapointe launched the 11th edition of the 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM, an awareness and fundraising campaign encouraging Quebecers to take a break from alcohol for the entire month of February. Primarily through the 28$ registration fees, the goal is for this year's participants to raise $1,000,000 to support the prevention of addictions and treatment efforts.

This year, the Fondation is pleased to be able to rely on a wide range of ambassadors to promote the Challenge: Ariel Charest, Danny St-Pierre, Erich Preach, Félix-Antoine Tremblay, Lou-Pascal Tremblay, Mélissa Bédard and Virginie Coossa. Taking on the challenge themselves, these ambassadors are eager to support this growing collective movement. In addition, Jean-Marie Lapointe, the son of the late Jean Lapointe, will add his voice to the ambassadors' to encourage participants throughout the Challenge and continue his father's legacy.

"The 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM is very close to my heart," says Jean-Marie Lapointe. "It's a great opportunity to realize all the benefits of taking a break from drinking on our physical and mental health, as well as raising awareness of addiction-related problems."

This large-scale campaign also aims at sustaining the work of Maison Jean Lapointe in raising awareness towards the prevention of addictions and their treatments. Through the funds raised, Maison Jean Lapointe is able to provide tailored services and targeted assistance to all those in need.

"The funds raised during the 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM help to bolster up our activities related to prevention and treatment," adds Anne Elizabeth Lapointe, General Manager of La Maison Jean Lapointe. "At the Maison Jean Lapointe, we help those who are struggling with addiction and provide them with the tools they need for treatment and recovery. This support even extends to our residents' families and loved ones, as they also need help."

The Fondation Jean Lapointe is proud to be working with several key partners for this 11th edition, including Cogeco, Metro, GURU, Énergie Cardio, Pacini, Krispy Kernels, Club Kombucha, Distillerie Noroi, Monsieur Cocktail, RNC Media, and many others, who come together to motivate participants during the Challenge. This year, registered participants will receive discounts they can use with some of our partners, to help them combine pleasure and well-being throughout the Challenge. Moreover, the first 1,500 participants who register with a minimum donation of $128 will receive a gift box filled with products to enhance their sobriety challenge. Lastly, the Foundation is pleased to partner with Éduc'alcool this year, a valuable partner for the Challenge.

"Driven by its commitment to collaborate with members of its ecosystem, Éduc'alcool is partnering up with the 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM," says Éduc'alcool General Manager Geneviève Desautels. "We endorse this initiative designed to raise awareness among Quebecers about the importance of having a more responsible approach to drinking. Taking on the 28 Days Challenge offers participants the chance to rethink their relationship with alcohol and find the right balance."

This year's 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM will run from February 1 through February 29, giving participants 29 days to complete it. If you would like to participate in the Challenge, sponsor a participant, or make a donation, visit www.defi28jours.com/en/ .

Fondation Jean Lapointe, established in 1982, has become a leader in the fight against drug, alcohol and other addictions affecting Quebecers. With the donations received from its fundraising events (like the 28 Days Sober ChallengeTM), as well as unrelenting commitment from partners, donors, and volunteers, Fondation Jean Lapointe provides financial support for prevention, awareness, and treatment programs at Maison Jean Lapointe.

