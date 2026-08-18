Fondaction and BDC invest in Icentia to accelerate the rollout of a Québec-based innovation in cardiovascular diagnostics

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fondaction and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) have announced an investment in Icentia, a Québec-based medical technology company. This funding round was initiated by Fondaction and BDC with participation from existing investors, including Investissement Québec, CIC Capital and the Theodorus Fund. This support will accelerate the rollout of an innovative technology that improves the quality of and access to cardiology care, while promoting the sustainable growth of a Québec flagship company.

Icentia has developed CardioSTAT®, a long-term ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that increases the quality and speed of cardiac arrhythmia detection. This solution combines a single-use ECG recorder and state-of-the-art analysis technology, including artificial intelligence. This innovation makes it easier to detect cardiac abnormalities early on, which helps prevent related complications.

"Through this investment, we're supporting a company that is tangibly improving access to arrhythmia diagnosis and enabling faster intervention at a time when heart disease is becoming more prevalent. Icentia also stands out for its responsible management of the lifecycle of its medical devices, particularly through the reconditioning and reuse of components. This approach reduces the environmental footprint and makes medical monitoring more accessible to the public while creating value for Fondaction's shareholders," says Alain Longpré, Fondaction's Deputy Head of Impact and Sustainable Investments.

"Icentia exemplifies the potential of Canadian companies that transform cutting-edge technologies into tangible solutions that improve people's lives. With its expertise in cardiovascular diagnostics and strong commercial growth, the company is well positioned to expand its impact across Canada and internationally," said Louise Langevin, Vice President, Growth Capital and Business Transition Capital, BDC. "This is exactly the type of company our team aims to support at an important stage of its development. This financing comes at a pivotal time as Icentia reaches a significant milestone: achieving financial and operational self-sufficiency, supported by proven commercial traction across several key markets."

This investment will allow the company to speed up its development, increase its operational capacity, and meet the growing demand for more accessible cardiac monitoring solutions. It will provide more patients with access to rapid diagnoses while promoting the growth of a high-impact Québec technology.

"This joint support from our current partners, from BDC and from Fondaction will enable us to accelerate our growth, making our technology accessible to more patients around the world. Beyond financial support, we're proud to welcome BDC and Fondaction, as well as to once again team up with organizations that share our belief in creating economic value in Québec and Canada while positively and sustainably contributing to society," explains Pierre Paquet, Co-Founder of Icentia.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for more than 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4.5B in net assets, as of May 31, 2026, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold working with a network of partners and help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

About Icentia

Icentia is a Canadian medical technology company that develops medical devices and operates cardiac diagnostic testing facilities in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is committed to improving cardiac monitoring and accessibility for both patients and physicians, by offering leading edge solutions to major problems in the field of medical testing.

SOURCE Fondaction

Information: Fondaction: Marie-Christine Fiset, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected]; BDC: Media Relations, [email protected], 1 844 625-8321; Icentia: Media Relations, [email protected], 1 800 431-9148