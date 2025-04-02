Following Ryder Cup and DP World Tour, BIG Digital Powers Real-Time Engagement at THE PLAYERS Championship and Launches Golf Division

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BIG Digital, a leader in immersive experiences for the physical world, proudly announces the launch of BIG Digital Golf, a dedicated division designed to transform how golf courses, clubhouses, and tournaments worldwide engage with golfers and fans.

What began as a pilot project with the DP World Tour in 2023 quickly became game-changing innovation to engage golfers and provide next-gen functionality - directly on the Golf Course.

The success of BIG Digital's technology—boasting 100% uptime at various major Rolex Series DP Tour events—led to its continued use today by DP Tour. Today, this proven innovation is expanding into the PGA and PGA Tour, with a scalable partnership with Founders Group and a groundbreaking pilot with the National Golf Course Owners Association of America (NGCOA), setting the stage for industry-wide adoption. Alongside these partnerships, BIG Digital has delivered impactful activations for leading golf brands such as Nike Golf and Srixon, showcasing the power of AR experiences and Smart Digital Merchandising at marquee events across North America.

In a major move, PGA of America President and Augusta Ranch Golf Club Owner Don Rea has joined BIG Digital's advisory team to champion next-generation engagement for golfers.

"BIG Digital is bringing the golf industry into the future," said Don Rea, President, PGA of America. "By integrating advanced digital solutions into the golf experience, we're making it easier for courses, tournaments, and brands to connect with golfers in real time. I'm excited to be part of this movement to innovate for golfers today and inspire the next generation."

The momentum continues with insights from Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer, DP Tour, who recognizes the impact of BIG Digital's proprietary technology:

"On the heels of a successful BMW PGA Championship activation in Surrey, England, BIG Digital's Portable Outdoor (and battery-powered) Digital Kiosks ushered in the next generation of live data, fan engagement, and sponsorship activations at the Ryder Cup, to deliver the most digitally connected event in golf. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

BIG Digital's recent activation at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass demonstrated the strength of its portable, weather-rated digital kiosks—built to perform in high-traffic outdoor environments. These units provided fans with real-time leaderboards, daily tee times, wayfinding, and branded interactive content. The kiosks played a central role in the on-site experience, helping fans stay connected and informed while navigating the course with ease.

"Golf is undergoing a digital revolution," said Jake Neiman, CEO of BIG Digital. "We're thrilled to launch BIG Digital Golf—empowering the industry with cutting-edge technology that enhances experiences, increases revenue opportunities, and brings golfers closer to the game than ever before."

BIG Digital provides the software and hardware required to capture audience attention, drive revenue, generate leads, and gather actionable data. With the launch of BIG Digital Golf, the company is set to transform engagement at every level—from local courses and clubhouses to the world's biggest tournaments and events.

BIG Digital Golf will continue to roll out its interactive, data-driven platform across the PGA of America and the PGA Tour ecosystem, ensuring golfers, course operators, tournament organizers, and sponsors can leverage the power of digital engagement like never before.

About BIG Digital

BIG Digital transforms all types of physical environments into immersive brand experiences that drive revenue, data, and consumer engagement. Our patented, portable interactive kiosks (outdoor and indoor options) and next-gen software experiences help companies sell products and capture data—anyplace, anytime.

About BIG Digital Golf

BIG Digital Golf brings immersive technology and real-time engagement to golf courses, tournaments, and brands across the global golf ecosystem.

For more information, visit bigdigital.tech or contact Raymond Fontaine at [email protected].

