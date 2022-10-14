The SQ adopts real-time electronic ticket issuance and accident reporting to optimize its traffic operations

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - gtechna, an enterprise software provider of automated enforcement solutions for police, parking, code, and transportation enforcement, announced today the deployment of their digital enforcement system throughout Sûreté du Québec's fleet of vehicles.

"Year-after-year, additional vehicles are in circulation on our roads," said Michel Guay, Executive Vice-President at gtechna. "It's mission-critical that tools are accessible to police officers and ensure that road safety and security can be handled effectively. Electronic enforcement and management tools like e-ticketing and accident reporting directly impact operational efficiency for officers in the field and department employees."

As a government agency, Sûreté du Québec required the company to adhere to stringent security standards, including compliance with the SOC2 Type 2 framework and network redundancy hosted within Canada to ensure performance and system integrity.

"Our software has received awards as a market-leading e-ticketing solution within Quebec and North America and continues to evolve with products and services that meet present needs and exceed current and future cyber security challenges," said Mr. Guay. "We are proud to welcome the Sûreté du Québec to our extensive family of clients in Quebec."

The Sûreté du Québec joins the list of 23 police agencies, representing nearly every police agency in the province, using gtechna's enforcement software to automate road safety and security programs.

gtechna continues to innovate and anticipate tomorrow's challenges. The company has been growing organically while putting its customers first by offering best-in-class software solutions. This includes online self-serve technology, e-ticketing solutions and ticket-by-mail for items like speed radar and red light cameras. Visit the company's website to learn more about how gtechna supports the government's vision for law enforcement.

About gtechna

www.gtechna.com

gtechna provides real-time e-ticketing enforcement software for police, parking, code, and transportation agencies to assist governments, private operators, and universities with mobility, safety, and security goals. Known for providing future technology today, gtechna's software is now used to provide more than 25 million tickets per year while increasing compliance and overall operational efficiency. After twenty years of successful collaborations with leading agencies in Quebec, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Vancouver, the company is expanding into international markets, including Australia, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. gtechna enforcement applications are among the industry's elite because of the continual investment, refinement, and development of its products to deliver solutions that empower its customers. With the continued demand for gtechna technology in world-renowned cities, the company is positioned as a trusted source for reliable police, parking, and mobility enforcement solutions. gtechna is a division of Harris Computer .

