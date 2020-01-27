Follow-up to the commissions of inquiry - The Québec government and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) agree on an organizational context

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Representatives of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and the Québec government met for the second time today in Montréal to pursue the implementation of the recommendations of the Public Inquiry Commission on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services in Québec (Viens Commission) and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (NIMMIWG).

In the wake of the major meeting held on October 17, 2019, today's gathering allowed participants to take stock of progress to respond to the recommendations, pursue dialogue and agree on a concrete organizational structure to ensure follow-up to the 163 recommendations made by the Viens Commission and the NIMMIWG.

First Nations' representatives and the Québec government agreed on a structure centred around three priorities, namely relations, services and political issues.

Moreover, the Québec Premier and the AFNQL agreed to hold a political meeting next spring to broaden the government-to-government relationship.

Quotations:

"Premier Legault offered the Indigenous Peoples the Québec government's apologies in the wake of Justice Viens' report. These apologies will take on meaning in the context of our process. Faced with the unacceptable situations that the Indigenous populations and, in particular, girls and women, have experienced, they must have justice."

Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

"This second meeting has enabled us to pursue the collaboration initiated last October and to pinpoint a mechanism that will allow the Indigenous Peoples and the government to work together. I sincerely hope that the recommendations stemming from the two commissions of inquiry will produce tangible results. We are determined to enhance the well-being of the Indigenous communities, especially the well-being of women and children. To this end, we must maintain our joint efforts and strive to create a fruitful new relationship between our two nations."

Sylvie d'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

In brief:

The Viens Commission submitted its report on September 30, 2019 .

. The report comprises 142 recommendations grouped under five major themes: policing services, justice services, correctional services, health services and social services, and youth protection services.

The NIMMIWG provides21 recommendations intended for the Québec government.

The October 17, 2019 meeting enabled the participants to jointly pinpoint three themes to prioritize the implementation of the recommendations, that is, housing, safety and the well-being of women.

The AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is a regional political organization that assembles 43 First Nations chiefs from Québec and Labrador. Follow the APNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

