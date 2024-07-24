FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

TSX.V: FKM Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) wishes to announce that Jean Rainville has informed the Board of Directors that he will retire and resign as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective on July 31, 2024. Mr. Rainville will remain a director of the Company for a transition period. Mr. Sylvain Champagne, the acting Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, will be appointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of July 31, 2024. The Board of Directors will work closely with Mr. Champagne during the interim period to ensure a proper transition and the continuation of the Company's activities. The Company applied for a waiver from Section 5.9 of Policy 3.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange to allow Mr. Champagne to concurrently act as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The 100% Galloway Project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation, which extends for more than 100km. Numerous gold deposits are associated with the structure and its extensions.

The current work focuses on a western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

